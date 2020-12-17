21:04
USD 83.35
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan to pay China 50 million in case of debt restructuring

In case of restructuring of debt to China, Kyrgyzstan will have to pay a commission fee in the amount of 2 percent of 2.5 billion soms, that is, 50 million soms. Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Artem Novikov, told at a parliament meeting today.

According to him, there are no problems with servicing the external debt at the moment.

«We are negotiating restructuring with China. In case of a positive decision, we will pay a commission fee — 2 percent of the total amount. We are talking about 2.5 billion soms now,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/177093/
views: 45
Print
Related
At least 35 streets to be renovated at expense of PRC grant in Bishkek in 2021
Foreign Ministry again asks China to ease debt burden on Kyrgyzstan’s budget
China ready to increase number of vehicles passing through Irkeshtam, Torugart
Roll-over of debt to China to cost Kyrgyzstan 2.9 billion soms
China provides another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
China closely monitors enforcement of rights of Chinese companies in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt
Sadyr Japarov is looking for sources to pay off debt to China
China voices requirements to increase freight traffic across state border
More than 1 billion soms illegally transferred from Kyrgyzstan to China
Popular
Issue of return of students to universities remains open Issue of return of students to universities remains open
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan
17 December, Thursday
20:47
Kyrgyzstan to pay China 50 million in case of debt restructuring Kyrgyzstan to pay China 50 million in case of debt rest...
20:42
Economic amnesty: What crimes will fall under the law
18:32
Sadyr Japarov: Fourth revolution is possible in Kyrgyzstan
18:15
Free ice rink to resume work in Bishkek
18:03
At least 35 streets to be renovated at expense of PRC grant in Bishkek in 2021