Kyrgyzstan to pay China 50 million in case of debt restructuring

In case of restructuring of debt to China, Kyrgyzstan will have to pay a commission fee in the amount of 2 percent of 2.5 billion soms, that is, 50 million soms. Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Artem Novikov, told at a parliament meeting today.

According to him, there are no problems with servicing the external debt at the moment.

«We are negotiating restructuring with China. In case of a positive decision, we will pay a commission fee — 2 percent of the total amount. We are talking about 2.5 billion soms now,» he said.