Kyrgyzstanis win gold and bronze medals at World Wrestling Cup

Meerim Zhumanazarova won a gold medal at the World Cup in women’s wrestling in the weight category up to 68 kilograms. Website of the competition reports.

In the final, she defeated Adelya Ganzlichkova (Czech Republic) with a score 8: 2.

Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy won a bronze medal at the World Cup in women’s wrestling in the weight category up to 76 kilograms.

She defeated Ekaterina Bukina from Russia with a score 11: 8 during the battle for the 3rd place.

Earlier, Aisuluu Tynybekova and Zholaman Sharshenbekov won gold medals.

Due to the postponement of the Olympics, UWW decided to host a full-fledged world championship. But after some countries refused to participate, the organizers decided to call the competition the Individual World Cup.

The individual World Cup in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling takes place on December 10-20 in Belgrade (Serbia).
