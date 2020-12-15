Sadyr Japarov: Two of my co-fathers-in-law got positions after October events

«Two of my co-fathers-in-law got public positions after the October events,» Sadyr Japarov said in his speech in Talas region, local media report.

The presidential candidate stressed that he does not hide this and takes responsibility.

«We tried to maintain stability in the state. Having replaced 30-40 people, we were able to do it,» journalists quote Japarov as saying.

He told about one of his co-fathers-in-law who got the position: «The co-father-in-law was in opposition against me, he has always participated in the elections from Ata Meken, he shared votes with me in Issyk-Kul.»

Factcheck.kg earlier reported about two co-fathers-in-law of Sadyr Japarov, who received positions after his appointment as acting President and Prime Minister. Turusbek Tumonbaev was appointed head of Unaa state institution under the State Registration Service on October 21. Another co-father-in-law, Tashtanbek Kaimazarov, became the Chairman of the State Migration Service.