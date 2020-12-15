Presidential elections: 2,473 polling stations to operate on election day

At least 2,473 polling stations will function in Kyrgyzstan on the voting day — January 10, 2021. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reports.

At least 228 polling stations will be opened in Bishkek, in Osh city — 80, in Osh region — 512, in Chui region — 406, in Jalal-Abad region — 449, in Issyk-Kul region — 248, in Naryn region — 171, in Batken region — 217, in Talas region — 117. At least 45 polling stations will be opened abroad.

According to the head of the CEC Nurzhan Shaildabekova, the voters’ list has also increased by 29,000 compared to the parliamentary elections. «But there was an outflow in Bishkek and Osh due to abolition of Form No. 2: in Bishkek — minus about 80,000, in Osh — about 30,000 voters. There is an inflow of electorate, on the contrary, in all other cities,» Nurzhan Shaildabekova said.

The election campaign started today. It will end at 8:00 on January 9, 2021.