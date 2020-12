Former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kanat Sagymbaev, was put under house arrest. Kunduz Dzholdubaeva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, as for the former chief of staff of the President Farid Niyazov, his measure of restraint was extended until February 13, 2021.

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, his bodyguards Kanat Sagymbaev and Damir Musakeev, as well as Farid Niyazov were detained within the framework of the criminal case initiated by the investigation team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for staging mass riots.