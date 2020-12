World wrestling champion Aisuluu Tynybekova became the winner of the UWW’s Women’s Wrestling Legends vs. Stars Fantasy Wrestling Tournament. Voting took place on the UWW Instagram account.

At least 16 athletes participated in the tournament — 8 from each side. In the finals, the Kyrgyzstani met with the famous Indian athlete Vinesh Phogat.

Almost 300,000 people took part in the voting. At least 58 percent of the fans voted for Aisuluu Tynybekova.