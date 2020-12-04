12:22
Mass brawl occurs near TsUM in Bishkek, 15 people detained

A mass brawl broke out near TsUM Aichurek (Central Department Store) in Bishkek, 15 people were detained as a result. Press service of the Patrol Police Service reported.

«The incident took place on the night of December 3. All the detainees were taken to the police department of Sverdlovsky district,» the patrol police said.

According to law enforcement agencies, three patrol cars arrived at the scene, however, in a video posted on Koroche Telegram channel, an eyewitness noticed nine police cars.
