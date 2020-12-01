Presidential elections: Another candidate withdraws from race in Kyrgyzstan

Another candidate for presidency withdrew from race in Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission (CEC) reports.

According to the CEC, Sazykbai Turdumaliev applied for withdrawal. Earlier, Sadyk Sher-Niyaz announced withdrawal of his candidacy in favor of Sadyr Japarov. But he has not yet taken the documents from the Central Election Commission.

Thus, there are 46 candidates now.

The Central Election Commission registers applicants until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.