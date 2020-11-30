12:03
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.12
English

Instruments donated to city and regional music schools in Kyrgyzstan

Musical instruments were handed over to regional and city music schools in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Culture reported.

The musical instruments were purchased within the framework of a technical grant from the PRC in the amount of 2,407 million soms. They include piano, accordion, clarinet, flute, trumpet, prima-kiyak, cello, violin, saxophone and guitar.

The minister Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov thanked the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ambassador Du Dewen, noting that relations in the field of culture were actively developing between the two countries. In her turn, Du Dewen told about the intention of the Chinese side to continue cultural cooperation and about plans to hold a number of joint activities after improvement of the epidemiological situation in the world.    
link: https://24.kg/english/174901/
views: 92
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan congratulates Xi Jinping on the New Year
European Union allocates €6.5 mln to support social security in Kyrgyzstan
35,215 citizens of China enter Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2018
Germany to allocate €40 million to Kyrgyzstan for various projects
New Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Guangzhou appointed
International Development Association to allocate $ 55 million to Kyrgyzstan
China allocates 30 million yuan grant to General Staff of Kyrgyzstan
Defense Ministry of China to allocate grant to General Staff of Kyrgyzstan
China allocates 600 million yuan to Kyrgyzstan
China to allocate 450 million yuan to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total 423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total
Gold figures: How much Kyrgyzstan and Centerra earn on Kumtor Gold figures: How much Kyrgyzstan and Centerra earn on Kumtor
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
30 November, Monday
11:46
17 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 17 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:43
Five patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
11:35
360 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:25
380 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 72,807 in total
11:19
Instruments donated to city and regional music schools in Kyrgyzstan