Instruments donated to city and regional music schools in Kyrgyzstan

Musical instruments were handed over to regional and city music schools in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Culture reported.

The musical instruments were purchased within the framework of a technical grant from the PRC in the amount of 2,407 million soms. They include piano, accordion, clarinet, flute, trumpet, prima-kiyak, cello, violin, saxophone and guitar.

The minister Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov thanked the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ambassador Du Dewen, noting that relations in the field of culture were actively developing between the two countries. In her turn, Du Dewen told about the intention of the Chinese side to continue cultural cooperation and about plans to hold a number of joint activities after improvement of the epidemiological situation in the world.