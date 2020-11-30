12:02
Kyrgyzstanis to get free legal aid

Decade of the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan on providing free legal advice and assistance to the population starts today in the republic. Press service of the ministry reports.

«The main goal of the decade is to increase the level of legal protection of vulnerable segments of the population, provide legal assistance to citizens, legal education, ensure access to justice, assist in enforcement of the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of citizens. The decade is also timed to coincide with the Human Rights Day, which is marked on December 10. On this day in 1948, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,» the message says.

Free legal assistance will be provided by employees of the justice authorities, public notaries and a number of non-profit organizations whose activities are related to the provision of legal assistance.

For all questions, citizens can call: +999312626210, +996770459117, +996553040486, +996555225832, +996555820081.
