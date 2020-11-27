Two new maternity units built in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan

A new maternity unit was opened at district hospital in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Osh region reported.

Construction of the new unit began in December 2019 with the sponsorship of As-Safa Public Association, funded by Kuwait.

The medical facility was equipped with modern medical equipment and furniture. The three-storey building has 60 places.

A new two-story maternity hospital with 38 beds will also be opened in Aravan district the other day.