Government of Kyrgyzstan bans New Year office parties

The Government of Kyrgyzstan banned New Year office parties. The Deputy Prime Minister Elvira Surabaldieva announced at a briefing.

«We know there are a lot of people at these events, and the seasonal flu spreads faster. Everyone knows that social distancing and mask requirements are absolutely not respected. The answer to this question is unambiguous — no team will hold New Year’s eve office parties,» she said.

The official stressed that strict instructions were given to state bodies and local authorities in this regard.