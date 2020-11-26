10:06
USD 84.80
EUR 100.99
RUB 1.12
English

More than 1,000 people infected with HIV registered in Osh city

At least 1,180 people infected with HIV were registered in Osh city as of November 1, some 35 of them were registered this year. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The city officials approved an action plan to implement a program to overcome HIV and tuberculosis in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The working group discussed the state of the statistical base of undocumented citizens who died from HIV / AIDS before the 2000s. Its members instructed to create an appropriate commission on this issue, which by the end of 2020 will develop a mechanism to resolve this issue.

The events are held within the framework of the Paris Declaration on the Fight against HIV / AIDS, signed in 2019. The main goal of the action plan is to prevent the number of new cases, to step up the corresponding HIV and tuberculosis prevention and treatment measures.
link: https://24.kg/english/174519/
views: 6
Print
Related
152 pregnant women diagnosed with HIV for 10 months in Kyrgyzstan
Free HIV testing starts in large markets in Bishkek
24 people with HIV / AIDS die in Kyrgyzstan for a month
UNDP mobile teams provide medical services to patients at home
Bishkek residents can get HIV test free of charge
1,200 people in Kyrgyzstan learn about HIV-positive status thanks to project
Number of HIV-positive people grows in Kyrgyzstan
HIV-positive children motivated to undergo treatment by money
Death rate among HIV-positive children decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Reasons for sharp increase in HIV-positive in Kyrgyzstan announced
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
Joanis Santa Cruz from Cuba learns Kyrgyz to dedicate a song to Kyrgyzstan Joanis Santa Cruz from Cuba learns Kyrgyz to dedicate a song to Kyrgyzstan
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som
26 November, Thursday
10:02
More than 1,000 people infected with HIV registered in Osh city More than 1,000 people infected with HIV registered in...
09:51
U.S. Government equips hospitals of Kyrgyzstan with oxygen concentrators
09:42
Campaign against gender-based violence launched in Kyrgyzstan
09:31
Mufti of Kyrgyzstan instructs to hold campaign against traffic accidents
25 November, Wednesday
18:07
Government of Kyrgyzstan discusses introduction of state regulation of prices
17:55
Presidential and parliamentary elections to cost Kyrgyzstan 853 mln soms
17:48
Criminal prosecution of media norm removed from draft Constitution
17:39
Roll-over of debt to China to cost Kyrgyzstan 2.9 billion soms
16:13
Novikov: There will be no problems with external debt payments this year