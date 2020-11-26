More than 1,000 people infected with HIV registered in Osh city

At least 1,180 people infected with HIV were registered in Osh city as of November 1, some 35 of them were registered this year. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The city officials approved an action plan to implement a program to overcome HIV and tuberculosis in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The working group discussed the state of the statistical base of undocumented citizens who died from HIV / AIDS before the 2000s. Its members instructed to create an appropriate commission on this issue, which by the end of 2020 will develop a mechanism to resolve this issue.

The events are held within the framework of the Paris Declaration on the Fight against HIV / AIDS, signed in 2019. The main goal of the action plan is to prevent the number of new cases, to step up the corresponding HIV and tuberculosis prevention and treatment measures.