Sadyr Japarov comments on rally against new Constitution

Kyrgyzstan is on the brink of conflict. Sadyr Japarov stated live on one of TV channels.

He commented on the rallies and protests against the constitutional reform.

According to him, the draft of the new version of the Basic Law is commented on by young people who do not understand its essence.

«Omurbek Tekebayev sits in a cafe and receives representatives of youth in turns. He teaches them how to speak and what to say. Tekebayev must stop such incitement. He misleads people. The situation in the country is as follows: if everyone rises, then it will be bad. On October 6 we managed to take everything into our own hands, now those who hid then begin to disturb the people,» Sadyr Japarov said.