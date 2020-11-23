19:30
USD 84.80
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.12
English

Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, met with the head of Savai rural administration Munarbek Saipidinov, who had previously spread a video message to him through the media. Press center of the state committee reported.

«During the conversation, the head of the State Committee for National Security listened to all the arguments of Saipidinov and instructed the relevant divisions to objectively and comprehensively study the information he voiced in the video message. Kamchybek Tashiev assured that the State Committee for National Security remained outside politics and was not engaged in persecution for political and other reasons,» the committee said.

On November 18, SCNS officers conducted searches in the houses of two heads of rural administrations in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. Within the framework of the criminal case under investigation, initiated upon creation of an organized criminal group, the office of the head of Savai rural administration was also sealed.

The head of Savai rural administration Munarbek Saipidinov is called okul bala (step son) of the ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov. After the searches, he made a video message to Kamchybek Tashiev, in which he complained about the persecution. After that, the State Committee for National Security sent out an official refutation of Saipidinov’s words.
link: https://24.kg/english/174165/
views: 113
Print
Related
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers other 42.3 million soms
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers 493.8 mln soms to Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Acting President: Refusal to arrest Raiymbek Matraimov is political decision
Raiymbek Matraimov released on pledge not to leave town
Raiymbek Matraimov changes his last name to Ysmaiylov
Raiymbek Matraimov detained in Bishkek
Corruption at Customs: Raiymbek Matraimov summoned for interrogation
Corruption at Customs: 40 participants of Matraimov's shady schemes identified
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
Raiymbek Matraimov's brother Tilek placed under house arrest
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
23 November, Monday
18:11
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associat...
16:55
Referendum to amend Constitution to require 120 million soms
16:22
Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek
16:14
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
16:04
Residents of Mady village dissatisfied with work of donkey farm