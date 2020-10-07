Roza Otunbayeva calls on political forces to sit down at negotiating table

Roza Otunbayeva calls on all political forces to sit down at the negotiating table. The ex-president of Kyrgyzstan commented on the latest developments in the country to journalists.

She admitted that, unfortunately, this is the third such event in the Kyrgyz Republic.

To save the authority of the republic in the international arena, «in order it does not drop at all, we must make important decisions.»

According to Roza Otunbayeva, there are ways out of the political crisis.

The ex-president considers it very important to prevent thieves and bandits from entering the Parliament.

The people know who the thief and the bandit are. It would be nice, if we elect Parliament before the new year. Roza Otunbayeva

She called the current situation a power struggle in complete chaos. «Strong leaders should come out now. The parties must show themselves. When there are strong leaders, then everything will be in order. There should be authority, reputation,» the ex-president noted and added that there are none.

She criticized the sixth convocation. According to Roza Otunbayeva, there is degradation in the Parliament.

«They (the deputies) cannot even speak Russian. What will happen when they leave the country?» said the ex-president.

The riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people started protesting against the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan was forced to annul them, declaring the elections invalid.