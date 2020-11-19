Omurbek Tekebayev on new Constitution: Sadyr Japarov pushed onto Bakiyev's path

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Omurbek Tekebayev, said on the air of Azattyk yesterday that the draft of the new Constitution was illegal.

The author of the draft of the new Basic Law, Deputy Chief of Staff of the President, Bektur Zulpiev, said that the people cannot live forever according to the Constitution, the author of which is Omurbek Tekebayev.

«If you look at the 2010 Constitution, Article 114 was also controversial. It only said that it was prohibited to make changes to the current Basic Law, but it did not say anything about a new edition or additions. What then do the rights of people who can express their opinion at a referendum mean? » he asked.

Omurbek Tekebaev replied that everything should be in accordance with the law. «You are nobody! You can’t do everything as you like, you are nobody! You can deceive Tashiev and Japarov, but not lawyers, not history and people. Where is Bakiev now? You are pushing Japarov onto this path,» he said.

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.