Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan

Sadyr Japarov resigned as acting President of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the head of state sent out his appeal.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the process of preparing for the presidential elections was ongoing in the country and he applied for participation in them.

He recalled that mass violations of the law during the parliamentary elections caused popular unrest on October 5-6. Thousands of people took part in protests in Bishkek and other regions. They demanded a repeat election and resignation of the president.

As a result, the Central Election Commission was forced to cancel the results of the October 4 elections, the previous government resigned and a new one was formed. Sooronbai Jeenbekov voluntarily resigned as president.

«Undoubtedly, it was one of the fateful events in Kyrgyzstan at the beginning of the 21st century. This victory became the victory of the entire people of Kyrgyzstan. In a short time, the people’s power restored stability in the country’s social and political life. All international obligations, as well as the bilateral and multilateral agreements and treaties signed to date, are being fully fulfilled,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyzstanis had very important and difficult tasks that need to be solved without delay.

«First, preparations are underway for constitutional reform. In the coming days, the draft of the new Constitution will be prepared, it will be submitted to the Parliament for consideration. When considering amendments to the Basic Law, the proposals of every citizen of the country will be taken into account,» he said.

If the draft Constitution is supported by the people, a new system of government will be created in the country. Sadyr Japarov

«Secondly, as you know, the Parliament adopted a corresponding law, and I signed it. According to it, the next parliamentary elections are planned to be held in the spring of 2021, after the completion of constitutional reforms,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He added that the Central Election Commission has set the early presidential election for January 10. «In this regard, as I said earlier, I decided to resign as president of the country, as well as to suspend the powers of the prime minister, and as an ordinary citizen I will participate in the upcoming presidential elections,» he said.

The duties of the president will be further performed by the speaker of the Parliament in accordance with the Basic Law.

Sadyr Japarov thanked all political forces, public figures, representatives of civil society, the media sphere, scientific and creative intelligentsia who supported his candidacy, deputies who trusted him, heads of all branches of government, state and local authorities for their joint work.

«I respect all my future opponents and wish them success. At the same time, I urge you to prevent division of the country into north and south, into regions or relatives, to preserve peace and stability in the country, to put the interests of the people and the state above personal ambitions. Peace in the country, the unity of the people and the security of our society are the most important things. For all of us, the fate of our state and our native people should be the most precious thing. We are all Kyrgyzstanis! We are a unified and multinational people! We have different political views, but our goal is one: to ensure a bright future for our country — Kyrgyzstan,» Sadyr Japarov added.