377 health workers infected with COVID-19 get compensations in Kyrgyzstan

At least 377 healthcare workers who contracted COVID-19 in the workplace have received compensations in Kyrgyzstan. Indira Dzhumabaeva, Commissioner for Corruption Prevention at the Ministry of Health, said at a press conference.

According to her, in total, the commission of the Ministry of Health received about 2,350 applications.

«A meeting of the commission was held on October 28, where payments to 103 more doctors were approved. They will receive the money next week. At least 29 families of deceased health workers have also received compensations,» she said.

Azamat Zhumakeev, head of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Health, added that according to the law on the Status of a Medical Worker, medical workers of state and municipal health organizations who became infected while performing their duties have the right to compensation.