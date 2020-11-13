Residents of Voenno-Antonovka repeatedly hold rally at Government House

Residents of Voenno-Antonovka village repeatedly hold ф rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

About 30 people demand from the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov sign a law on land transformation and meet with protesters.

Recall, residents of Voenno-Antonovka are holding the rally near the Government House for the second day in a row. Yesterday they held a protest at the White House building. The protesters blocked the entrance and demanded a meeting with the deputies of the Parliament. Ordinary civil servants could not get into the building. Later they came to the Government building, where they intended to spend the night until government representatives come out to them. However, they still dispersed in a few hours.