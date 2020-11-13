14:54
USD 84.51
EUR 99.61
RUB 1.10
English

Residents of Voenno-Antonovka repeatedly hold rally at Government House

Residents of Voenno-Antonovka village repeatedly hold ф rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

About 30 people demand from the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov sign a law on land transformation and meet with protesters.

Recall, residents of Voenno-Antonovka are holding the rally near the Government House for the second day in a row. Yesterday they held a protest at the White House building. The protesters blocked the entrance and demanded a meeting with the deputies of the Parliament. Ordinary civil servants could not get into the building. Later they came to the Government building, where they intended to spend the night until government representatives come out to them. However, they still dispersed in a few hours.
link: https://24.kg/english/172935/
views: 78
Print
Related
People with disabilities hold rally in Bishkek
Residents of Sokuluk district hold rally at the White House in Bishkek
Members of trade unions hold rally in Bishkek
Representatives of President's Office come out to protesting women
Fifth rally in Bishkek: Aknet employees protest against Kuban Azhimudinov
People in need of hemodialysis hold rally at Ministry of Health in Bishkek
Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally in Bishkek
Participants of another rally demand dismissal of Kyrgyzaltyn chairman
Severelectro employees hold rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyz Pochtasy employees hold rally in Bishkek demanding to increase salaries
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
13 November, Friday
14:22
Residents of Voenno-Antonovka repeatedly hold rally at Government House Residents of Voenno-Antonovka repeatedly hold rally at...
14:00
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:53
Two people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
13:41
483 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:36
567 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 65,454 in total