14:27
USD 84.12
EUR 99.17
RUB 1.10
English

Residents of Sokuluk district hold rally at the White House in Bishkek

Residents of Sokuluk district hold rally near the White House in Bishkek.

The protesters demand a meeting with deputies. They blocked the entrance to the building.

«The draft law on land transformation has passed three readings. It must be sent to the Government and the President’s Executive Office within ten days. We ask Sadyr Japarov to sign this law. We trust only him,» the protesters said.

Ordinary employees cannot get into the White House because of the rally and aggressive behavior of the protesters.
link: https://24.kg/english/172745/
views: 92
Print
Related
Members of trade unions hold rally in Bishkek
Representatives of President's Office come out to protesting women
Fifth rally in Bishkek: Aknet employees protest against Kuban Azhimudinov
People in need of hemodialysis hold rally at Ministry of Health in Bishkek
Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally in Bishkek
Participants of another rally demand dismissal of Kyrgyzaltyn chairman
Severelectro employees hold rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyz Pochtasy employees hold rally in Bishkek demanding to increase salaries
Rally dedicated to anniversary of Great October Revolution held in Bishkek
Rally against corruption in sports held in Bishkek
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
12 November, Thursday
14:15
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 85 soms in Kyrgy...
14:00
House of Taiyrbek Sarpashev searched
13:44
Residents of Sokuluk district hold rally at the White House in Bishkek
13:37
Judge of Interdistrict Court detained in Bishkek
13:21
Members of trade unions hold rally in Bishkek