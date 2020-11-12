Residents of Sokuluk district hold rally at the White House in Bishkek

Residents of Sokuluk district hold rally near the White House in Bishkek.

The protesters demand a meeting with deputies. They blocked the entrance to the building.

«The draft law on land transformation has passed three readings. It must be sent to the Government and the President’s Executive Office within ten days. We ask Sadyr Japarov to sign this law. We trust only him,» the protesters said.

Ordinary employees cannot get into the White House because of the rally and aggressive behavior of the protesters.