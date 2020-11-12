Presidential candidate Adakhan Madumarov about border issues

Presidential candidate Adakhan Madumarov spoke at a press conference in Moscow and answered questions from journalists.

He was asked about demarcation and delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

«The countries must agree in any case. Border issues can be resolved through agreement and exchange. There are houses of citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the same street, so the option of exchanging plots is proposed, otherwise there is no other way. God forbid to lead to a conflict, like between Armenia and Azerbaijan. There are no unsolvable problems,» Adakhan Madumarov said.

In case of election as president, Adakhan Madumarov intends to initiate a norm on dual citizenship of Kyrgyzstan and Russia. «We will only benefit from this. This will be a real step towards integration,» the politician added.