A large fire broke out at Orto-Sai market in Bishkek last night. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan managed to bring it under control only by 02.16 am, and completely extinguished it by morning. The press service of the ministry released a video shot at the scene.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that the causes of the fire and the damage caused were being found out. No casualties or injured were reported.