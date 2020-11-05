Almazbek Atambayev's supporters ask to place him under house arrest

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev gathered outside the penal colony 47 to support him.

They said that they were concerned about the state of health of the former president. In this regard, they asked to place him under house arrest for treatment.

The wife of the former president, Raisa Atambayeva, also came to the prison colony.

Almazbek Atambayev was diagnosed with bronchitis. His lawyer, Zamir Zhooshev, told 24.kg news agency that the former president was provided with the necessary medical assistance.