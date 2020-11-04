Akylbek Sariev becomes member of Central Election Commission

Akylbek Sariev was elected a member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC). The decision was made at today’s meeting of the Parliament at Ala-Archa state residence.

At least 64 deputies supported his candidacy, 36 — opposed.

Akylbek Sariev came instead of Atyr Abdrakhmatova, who was withdrawn on the basis of a statement.

Akylbek Sariev was the chairman of the CEC in 2010 and 2011. Under his management, the Central Election Commission held a referendum in June 2010, parliamentary and presidential elections.