EAEU countries build up trade with Iran despite coronavirus

Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran are increasing the volume of mutual trade, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

For eight months of 2020, trade increased by 2 percent and exceeded $ 2 billion. Increase in imports from Iran by almost $ 230 million has made the main contribution to the growth.

Agricultural products became the basis of mutual trade. Food products and agricultural raw materials accounted for about 80 percent ($ 939 million) of the volume of supplies from the EAEU states to Iran. In their turn, similar goods accounted for most of the supplies from Iran to the union — 68 percent, or $ 575 million. Fruits and nuts became the main drivers of import growth from Iran.
