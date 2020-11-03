16:26
USD 81.80
EUR 95.16
RUB 1.02
English

Head of Medical Department of Interior Ministry detained for bribes

Employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan revealed and suppressed a corruption scheme that was used when the police underwent the military medical examination. Press center of the SCNS reported.

Management of the department systematically received bribes for issue of positive medical opinions.

«On November 2, the head of the Medical Department — the Chairman of the Military Medical Commission of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, police colonel was arrested. As part of the criminal case under investigation, the SCNS Anti-Corruption Service recorded the facts of taking money from candidates for service in the police department, including the newly created department of the Patrol Police Service, whose state of health did not meet the requirements (short stature, overweight, poor eyesight, etc.),» SCNS said.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of taking bribes. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/171785/
views: 141
Print
Related
Judge detained in Krasnoyarsk for taking bribe from Kyrgyzstani
Lawyer detained for mediation in bribetaking in Bishkek
Ex-director of Judicial Department at Supreme Court arrested in Bishkek
Freelance policeman arrested for mediation in bribetaking in Osh city
Kyrgyzstanis reporting bribe to get reward
Detained with bribe police colonel hits woman trying to flee
Term of imprisonment of ex-deputy head of Transport Ministry reduced
Chief enlistment officer sells fake military service card for $ 1,000
Police officer suspected of taking a bribe of 100,000 soms in Bishkek
Commandant of General Staff placed in military confinement for 2 months
Popular
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total 484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total
3 November, Tuesday
16:23
52 vehicles smuggled into Kyrgyzstan 52 vehicles smuggled into Kyrgyzstan
16:07
Sadyr Japarov is urged to stop legal theft in power industry
15:52
Political events in Kyrgyzstan lead to COVID-19 incidence growth
15:37
Reason for large number of COVID-19 patients in south - weak immune system
15:27
Pulmonologist: It is impossible to distinguish between flu and coronavirus