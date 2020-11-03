Head of Medical Department of Interior Ministry detained for bribes

Employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan revealed and suppressed a corruption scheme that was used when the police underwent the military medical examination. Press center of the SCNS reported.

Management of the department systematically received bribes for issue of positive medical opinions.

«On November 2, the head of the Medical Department — the Chairman of the Military Medical Commission of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, police colonel was arrested. As part of the criminal case under investigation, the SCNS Anti-Corruption Service recorded the facts of taking money from candidates for service in the police department, including the newly created department of the Patrol Police Service, whose state of health did not meet the requirements (short stature, overweight, poor eyesight, etc.),» SCNS said.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of taking bribes. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Investigation continues.