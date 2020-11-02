14:26
More than 1 billion soms illegally transferred from Kyrgyzstan to China

Officers of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan revealed a group of persons involved in money laundering. Press service of the state agency reported.

«Money was transferred to the territory of the People’s Republic of China under the guise of payment for goods. By their actions, the offenders inflicted damage to the state budget of Kyrgyzstan in the amount of 1,100 billion soms in the form of unpaid taxes. On October 29, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who actually carried out the withdrawal of funds to the PRC, was detained and placed in the temporary detention center of the Bishkek Department of Internal Affairs on suspicion of committing the crime,» the Financial Police said.

On October 30, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek took the detainee into custody. He will be kept under arrest in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1.

According to the Financial Police, the investigators continue to identify officials and other citizens involved in the illegal scheme. The exact origin of the funds illegally transferred to China is also being clarified.
