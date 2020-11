Body of an elderly woman was found in an apartment in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Rescuers, having opened a locked apartment located on Ibraimov Street in Sverdlovsky district of the capital, found the body of a 72-year-old woman on November 1 at 10.10 am.

The body was handed over to police officers. Causes of the death of the pensioner are being investigated.