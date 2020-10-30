Sadyr Japarov: Chinese investors can feel safe in the Kyrgyz Republic

Sadyr Japarov assured the Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen that Chinese investors and enterprises could feel safe in the republic. He stated this at a meeting today.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the social and political situation in the Kyrgyz Republic stabilized within a short time. At the same time, he stressed that cooperation with China was one of the main priorities in the country’s foreign policy.

«Kyrgyzstan remains fully committed to all its international obligations and strict implementation of all previously signed bilateral and multilateral treaties and agreements,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for their support in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection and the humanitarian assistance provided.

«The People’s Republic of China was one of the first to provide and continues to provide timely and constant assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic. This is a sign of true friendship and good neighborliness between our states. We intend to intensify bilateral cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the PRC in all areas,» Sadyr Japarov said.

In addition, he noted Du Dewen’s personal contribution to the strengthening of friendship between the two countries and expressed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness for further fruitful partnership with China.

In her turn, the Ambassador on behalf of the PRC government congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his appointment as the Prime Minister.

«China and Kyrgyzstan are good neighbors and reliable partners. Friendship between the peoples of our states goes back centuries, to the days of the ancient Great Silk Road. The PRC sincerely wishes the Kyrgyz Republic peace and prosperity and is always ready to help whenever possible,» Du Dewen said.

During the conversation, the Ambassador drew attention to the issue of ensuring security of Chinese companies and enterprises operating in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Regarding the full-fledged functioning of Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border, she said that a working meeting of representatives of the competent authorities of the two countries was planned for November 6 to discuss problematic issues related to the current cargo passage algorithm.

«Resumption of operation of Torugart checkpoint since early September testifies to the good feelings of the Chinese people towards the Kyrgyz. However, amid the pandemic, the states have to adapt to new conditions. This issue is purely technical in nature, since the quarantine requirements are very high,» Du Dewen said.

The parties also touched upon implementation of a number of bilateral projects. At the end of the meeting, they expressed their readiness to continue an active dialogue to address topical issues on the agenda of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation.