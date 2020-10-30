Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov to run for office

The leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party, Adakhan Madumarov, announced that he intends to participate in the early presidential elections.

According to him, he is a self-nominated candidate. The decision has been agreed with the political council of the party.

The law adopted by the Parliament provides for suspension of Articles 38 and 63 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which regulate the procedure for holding repeat parliamentary elections until the end of the constitutional reform. The dates for the elections will be set after implementation of the constitutional reform in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, but no later than June 1, 2021.

The specified law of the Kyrgyz Republic comes into force from the moment of its official publication and is valid until the completion of the constitutional reform.

Early presidential elections were scheduled for January 10, 2021.