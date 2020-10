Some buildings of the National Hospital in Bishkek will be overhauled. The state procurement portal informs.

A tender was announced by the Chui Regional Capital Construction Directorate of the Housing and Civil Construction Department under the State Construction Agency. It plans to spend 13,635,429 soms on these purposes.

The contractor has to overhaul the departments of the hospital for veterans, the bacteriological laboratory, as well as the building of the pharmacy and laboratory.