Part of Bishkek residents left without heating and hot water

Supply of heat to some of the capital’s consumers was stopped due to an emergency situation at the Heating and Power Plant in Bishkek and a power outage at the pumping stations of Bishkekteploset. Bishkekteploset informed 24.kg news agency.

«The reasons are being found out, at present, work is underway to restore heat supply. For hot water and heating questions, please call 1980 or 0312611169,» Bishkekteploset said.

The City Hall told 24.kg news agency that all boiler houses of Bishkekteploenergo were operating normally. There are no interruptions in heating and hot water supply. «They work locally, using gas boilers,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall added that cold water outages were possible due to power outages. «The pumping stations are powered by electricity. We are finding out which of them were disabled,» the City Hall added.

A mass power outage occurred today in Bishkek at about 13.00. Steam clouds were visible on the territory of the HPP. The National Energy Holding noted that in connection with a systemic breakdown on high-voltage networks, emergency protection of power equipment at the HPP actuated. This occurs to prevent further spread of the emergency in the power system.

The causes of the system failure on high-voltage networks are being found out.