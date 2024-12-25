Kyrgyzstanis ask for power outage schedule — MP

MP Dastan Bekeshev said at a meeting of Parliament that rolling blackouts are still happening, despite the fact that the Ministry of Energy denies this.

He said that residents of the regions were asking him to provide a schedule of power outages so that they can get ready for them.

«Ulan-2 microdistrict in Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek was left without electricity for two days. This is in such cold weather. Yesterday I read that there will be no power outages during New Year celebrations. However, a schedule should be provided for the periods when outages occur,» the MP said.