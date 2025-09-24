Energy Ministry may resort to power outages during peak hours this winter

To get through the autumn—winter period, Kyrgyzstan is importing 4.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from neighboring countries. Deputy Energy Minister Emilbek Ysmanov said at a session of the Parliament.

Answering lawmakers’ questions, he noted that demand for electricity has increased by 500 million kilowatt-hours this year due to a rise in the number of consumers.

«The energy deficit has grown by 1.6 billion kilowatt-hours compared to last year. We did the calculations: last year we imported 3.8 billion kilowatt-hours, and this year — 4.3 billion. Agreements with four neighboring countries have already been signed,» the deputy minister said.

In response to a question from MP Dastan Bekeshev about possible outages, Ysmanov said that according to forecasts, there should be no problems if imports proceed as planned. «But there is one point: during peak hours, in the mornings and evenings, if consumption exceeds the limit, we will have to apply regulatory measures,» he added.

Bekeshev noted that citizens are already complaining about power outages. The official explained that current outages are due to repair works.

Earlier, Energy Minister Talaibek Ibraev warned that the winter of 2025–2026 would be the most difficult due to low water levels in Toktogul reservoir.