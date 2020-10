Akylbek Sariev returns to the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC). The Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

According to own sources, he will come instead of Atyr Abdrakhmatova, who was withdrawn on the basis of filed statement.

Akylbek Sariev was the Chairman of the CEC in 2010, 2011. Under his management, the Central Election Commission held a referendum in June 2010, parliamentary and presidential elections.