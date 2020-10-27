Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 82 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar continues appreciating in Kyrgyzstan and is already close to 82 soms.

The currency is bought for 81.4-81.5 soms, and sold for 81.7-81.9 soms. For half a day, exchange rate of the dollar has grown by 50 tyiyns, and in comparison with the previous week — by 1 som.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 80,6364 soms (0.01 percent growth).

In mid-October, after mass rallies and restrictions imposed by the National Bank on money transfers via SWIFT system, exchanger rate of the dollar rose to 82 soms. This forced the National Bank to intervene and sell the foreign currency. As a result, the American currency dropped to 80.8 soms and remained at this level until yesterday.