A man hanged himself from a tree in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

On October 26 the police received information at about 2.40 pm that a 49-year-old man of Asian appearance committed suicide in the courtyard of his house by hanging himself from a tree in Bazar-Korgon district.

Rescuers handed over the body of the deceased to police officers.