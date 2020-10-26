19:02
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 81 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar repeatedly started appreciating in Kyrgyzstan. Its exchange rate exceeds 81 soms.

The American currency is currently bought for 80.6-81 soms, and sold for 81-81.2 soms. It has appreciated by 40 tyiyns in half a day.

The official rate was set by the National Bank at 80.63 soms (0.14 percent drop).

In mid-October, after mass rallies and restrictions imposed by the National Bank on money transfers via SWIFT system, exchanger rate of the dollar rose to 82 soms. This forced the National Bank to intervene and sell the foreign currency. As a result, the American currency dropped to 80.8 soms and remained at this level until today.
