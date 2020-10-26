17:29
Another rally held at building of Central Election Commission in Bishkek

A rally was held near the building of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. About 50 representatives of political parties gathered for the protest.

They demanded to hold repeat parliamentary elections on the date previously set by the Central Election Commission.

The law adopted by the Parliament provides for suspension of Articles 38 and 63 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which regulate the procedure for holding repeat parliamentary elections until the end of the constitutional reform. The dates for the elections will be set after implementation of the constitutional reform in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, but no later than June 1, 2021.

The specified law of the Kyrgyz Republic comes into force from the moment of its official publication and is valid until the completion of the constitutional reform.

Sadyr Japarov said that the elections of deputies of the Parliament will be held until March 2021. Later he stated that parliamentary elections would not take place in the first half of 2021.
