14:21
USD 80.63
EUR 95.45
RUB 1.05
English

Lawyers outraged by unconstitutional decisions of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

The Constitution does not allow the deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of the sixth convocation to postpone the date of the repeat parliamentary elections and thereby extend their powers for another seven months. Iskender Kakeev, a lawyer at Adilet Legal Clinic, said at a briefing.

According to the Constitution, the convocation of the Parliament can work for five years only.

The Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic does not allow postponement of repeat voting and extension of the term of office of the Parliament.

«Therefore, the law adopted by the Parliament contradicts the Constitution and cannot have legal force. As for the powers of the acting president, then they are much narrower than the powers of the elected head of state. In addition, there is a violation of the international human rights standard. We were deprived of the right to public discussion. Its term must be at least a month. It can vary, if there are circumstances of force majeure. But there are none today,» Iskender Kakeev said.

Other participants of the briefing said the October 22 parliamentary decision was unconstitutional.

The expert on constitutional law Saniya Toktogazieva noted that there was a crisis of legitimacy in Kyrgyzstan.

«The process of challenging has been launched, and we must wait for the conclusion of the Constitutional Chamber. This is the first thing. Second, the CEC announced repeat elections to the Parliament on October 21, and this decision is absolutely legal,» she stressed.

Lawyers demand an open dialogue with the authorities.

The law adopted by the Parliament provides for suspension of Articles 38 and 63 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which regulate the procedure for holding repeat parliamentary elections until the end of the constitutional reform. The dates for the elections will be set after implementation of the constitutional reform in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, but no later than June 1, 2021.

The specified law of the Kyrgyz Republic comes into force from the moment of its official publication and is valid until the completion of the constitutional reform.

Sadyr Japarov said that the elections of deputies of the Parliament will be held until March 2021. Later he stated that parliamentary elections would not take place in the first half of 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/170778/
views: 58
Print
Related
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts bill delaying parliamentary elections
Sixth convocation of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to work until summer 2021
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts amendments to election law in first reading
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Parliament meeting scheduled for October 21: MPs plan to set date of elections
New Chief Spokesperson for Parliament of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Term of office of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of 6th convocation expires
Newly appointed Speaker of Parliament Myktybek Abdyldaev resigns
Extraordinary meeting of Parliament: 44 deputies are present
Extraordinary meeting of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to be broadcast live
Popular
Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case
Tourist stop points to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Tourist stop points to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
26 October, Monday
14:13
Unknown people try to break into building of Bishkek City Hall Unknown people try to break into building of Bishkek Ci...
14:05
Lawyers outraged by unconstitutional decisions of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
13:53
Health Ministry believes that 2nd school term should pass online
13:42
Earthquake occurs at Kyrgyzstan – Tajikistan border
13:33
Kyrgyzstan prepares over 5,000 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients