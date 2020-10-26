11:19
Another border conflict: Border guards fire into the air

Another conflict erupted in Batken region on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The conflict took place yesterday at about 4.45 pm in Uch-Dobo area of ​ Batken region. Citizens of Tajikistan began to lay water pipes.

«The border guard detachment of the Kyrgyz Republic arrived at the scene and demanded to stop work on disputed section of the state border. However, the citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan did not obey the requirements, moreover, they entered into a verbal skirmish. To preserve the life and health of the servicemen, as well as to prevent escalation of the incident, the border guards of Kyrgyzstan were forced to fire a warning shot into the air. The work has been stopped,» the State Border Service said.

The Border Service noted that representatives of both countries held a meeting attended by local authorities and law enforcement agencies. Situation on this section of the state border is stable.
