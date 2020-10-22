21:47
Sixth convocation of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to work until summer 2021

Presidential and parliamentary elections will take place after constitutional reform in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Akylbek Japarov, one of the authors of the bill, told 24.kg news agency.

A bill on suspension of some norms of the constitutional Law on Elections of the President and Deputies of the Parliament was submitted to the Parliament for consideration today.

According to the deputy, it was proposed to consider the bill in three readings.

«A public hearing is not required in exceptional cases. The relevant committee has already approved it in three readings. If the deputies support it today, the law will come into force from the day of its official publication and will be valid until the constitutional reform is carried out,» Akylbek Japarov said.

According to the bill, the presidential and parliamentary elections will be held after the constitutional reform.

«We offered to carry out the constitutional reform by January 10 next year, but this article has been removed at the committee. According to the people’s representatives, the terms of the reform are regulated by the Constitution. And deputies of Parliament will work until June 1, 2021,» Akylbek Japarov noted.

The background statement to the bill notes the difficult socio-political and economic situation in the country.

«The revised budget deficit for 2020 and the costs of preparing for the second wave of the pandemic exceed 36 billion soms. According to preliminary calculations, the damage was about 450 million soms. To resolve this situation, it is proposed to suspend holding of the early presidential elections and parliamentary elections and to carry out the constitutional reform,» the background statement says.
