Akzholtoi Bekbolotov was appointed a Director of Kyrgyzfilm National Film Studio named after Tolomush Okeyev. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the Minister Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov.

Akzholtoi Bekbolotov is a film director, actor, screenwriter, cameraman. Previously, he was the director of Aitysh Public Foundation.