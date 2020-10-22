17:06
Kamchi Kolbaev detained for organizing criminal group

Kamchi Kolbaev was detained for organizing a criminal group. The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«In the course of the work being carried out to reveal and suppress the activities of organized criminal groups, data was obtained regarding the crime boss, the so-called thief-in-law Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev). These materials were registered under Article 249 (Creation of a criminal organization or participation in it) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings have begun,» the state committee said.

The State Committee for National Security notes that Kolbaev’s whereabouts have been established, he was detained and taken to the Main Investigation Department for investigative actions with his participation.
