Prosecutor General's Office sends criminal case against Atambayev to court

Criminal case against Almazbek Atambayev and Askarbek Shadiev on corruption, illegal enrichment and money laundering has been sent to court. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

An interdepartmental investigation group of the prosecutor’s office and the State Committee for National Security has completed investigation. The criminal case was initiated on corruption and money laundering.

In particular, the case concerns corruption during modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, where damage was caused to the state in the amount of 5,439,527,482 soms.

The charges were brought for:

Money laundering in the amount of 225 million soms and illegal enrichment through acquisition of movable, immovable property, shares in various companies and other material goods in the amount of 323,704,287 soms;

Corruption and illegal seizure of Terek antimony deposit, block 17, Yuzhny site in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region, with reserves of 7,231 tons of antimony, 265 kilograms of gold and 4,246 kilograms of silver with a total cost of 8,255,146,455 soms.

«As a result of the criminal actions of Almazbek Atambayev and Askarbek Shadiev and other persons, the state suffered damage on an especially large scale in the amount of 13,694,673,937 soms. Currently, the investigation bodies are taking measures to detect and establish other assets of Atambayev and his associates, obtained by criminal means, including on the territory of foreign states,» the Prosecutor General’s Office said.