15:13
USD 81.21
EUR 95.67
RUB 1.04
English

Prosecutor General's Office sends criminal case against Atambayev to court

Criminal case against Almazbek Atambayev and Askarbek Shadiev on corruption, illegal enrichment and money laundering has been sent to court. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

An interdepartmental investigation group of the prosecutor’s office and the State Committee for National Security has completed investigation. The criminal case was initiated on corruption and money laundering.

In particular, the case concerns corruption during modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, where damage was caused to the state in the amount of 5,439,527,482 soms.

The charges were brought for:

  • Money laundering in the amount of 225 million soms and illegal enrichment through acquisition of movable, immovable property, shares in various companies and other material goods in the amount of 323,704,287 soms;
  • Corruption and illegal seizure of Terek antimony deposit, block 17, Yuzhny site in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region, with reserves of 7,231 tons of antimony, 265 kilograms of gold and 4,246 kilograms of silver with a total cost of 8,255,146,455 soms.

«As a result of the criminal actions of Almazbek Atambayev and Askarbek Shadiev and other persons, the state suffered damage on an especially large scale in the amount of 13,694,673,937 soms. Currently, the investigation bodies are taking measures to detect and establish other assets of Atambayev and his associates, obtained by criminal means, including on the territory of foreign states,» the Prosecutor General’s Office said.
link: https://24.kg/english/170173/
views: 112
Print
Related
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather near Supreme Court
Kamchybek Tashiev tells what will happen to Almazbek Atambayev
Spravedlivaya Rossiya party asks to release Almazbek Atambayev
Experts of Center for Torture Prevention visit Almazbek Atambayev
Supporters of Atambayev join supporters of Kursan Asanov
Almazbek Atambayev detained for staging mass riots
Several bullets hit Almazbek Atambayev's car, he is not injured
Almazbek Atambayev joins protesters at Forum building
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather near Forum building in Bishkek
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters go to Ala-Too square
Popular
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek
Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan
21 October, Wednesday
14:50
Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev to pay visit to Russia Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev to pay visit to Russi...
14:34
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather near Supreme Court
14:21
Prosecutor General's Office sends criminal case against Atambayev to court
14:03
Supporters and opponents of Nariman Tyuleev hold rally near Bishkek City Hall
13:45
20 facts of attacks on journalists registered during riots in Bishkek