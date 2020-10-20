22:24
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 76 million for a month

As a result of September, gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan decreased by $ 76,058 million. Website of the National Bank says.

The reserves amount to $ 2,994.6 billion. Compared to September 2019, the figure increased by $ 708.87 million.

Since the beginning of the year, the reserves have grown by $ 570.49 million.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In September, due to the sharp growth of the dollar exchange rate, the National Bank was forced to sell dollars in the foreign exchange market. A total of four interventions were conducted, during which $ 65.4 million have been sold.
