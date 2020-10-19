New head of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan appointed

New Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan was appointed. The regional administration reported.

Absattar Syrgabaev was appointed to the post. The order was signed by the Prime Minister, Acting President Sadyr Japarov. Previously, the region was headed by Nurbolot Mirzakhmedov.

Absattar Syrgabaev is 44 years old. In 2005-2006 he worked as a detective for the Financial Police.

In 2006-2010, he was the head of the Financial Police Department for Toguz-Toro district.

He also worked for the Ministry of Labor and oversaw employment of Kyrgyzstanis in Russia.

Before the appointment, he was the head of Barpy rural administration in Suzak district.