The Karakol Drama Theater needs a major overhaul. Its director Kursant Abdrakhmanov told.

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region, Balbak Tulobaev, visited the social and cultural facilities in the regional center. He got acquainted with the technical condition of the Drama Theater. The building was constructed in 1983, it needs a major overhaul.

Balbak Tulobaev instructed to draw up an estimate of costs and promised to find funds.