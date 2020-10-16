19:14
Kamchybek Tashiev appointed Chairman of SCNS

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing the leader of Mekenchil party, Kamchybek Tashiev, as the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. Special services confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Tashiev has already been introduced to the staff of the state committee.

Kamchybek Tashiev has been accompanying Sadyr Japarov everywhere since October 6.

Bekbosun Apsatarov was reportedly appointed the Director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security. Rustam Mamasadykov became the First Deputy Head of the State Committee for National Security.

Kamchybek Tashiev had worked as the Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan from 2007 to 2009.
